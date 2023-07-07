Bichette leads Blue Jays against the Tigers following 4-hit performance

Toronto Blue Jays (48-40, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (38-48, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (0-0); Tigers: Alex Faedo (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -142, Tigers +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Detroit Tigers after Bo Bichette’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Detroit is 38-48 overall and 19-23 in home games. The Tigers have gone 13-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Toronto has a 48-40 record overall and a 25-22 record on the road. The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.90.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 11 doubles, three triples and six home runs for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 9-for-40 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

George Springer has 11 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 10-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by two runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.