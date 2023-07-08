Kiermaier leads Blue Jays against the Tigers following 4-hit game

Toronto Blue Jays (49-40, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (38-49, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Tigers: Matt Manning (2-1, 4.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -222, Tigers +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Detroit Tigers after Kevin Kiermaier’s four-hit game on Friday.

Detroit has a 38-49 record overall and a 19-24 record at home. The Tigers are 28-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto has a 26-22 record in road games and a 49-40 record overall. The Blue Jays are 38-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jays have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 12 home runs, 37 walks and 43 RBI while hitting .225 for the Tigers. Matt Vierling is 15-for-40 with a double, two triples and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto with 15 home runs while slugging .503. Whit Merrifield is 8-for-38 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .236 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.