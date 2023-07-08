This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Kiermaier leads Blue Jays against the Tigers following 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Toronto Blue Jays (49-40, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (38-49, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Tigers: Matt Manning (2-1, 4.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -222, Tigers +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Detroit Tigers after Kevin Kiermaier’s four-hit game on Friday.

Detroit has a 38-49 record overall and a 19-24 record at home. The Tigers are 28-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto has a 26-22 record in road games and a 49-40 record overall. The Blue Jays are 38-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jays have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 12 home runs, 37 walks and 43 RBI while hitting .225 for the Tigers. Matt Vierling is 15-for-40 with a double, two triples and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto with 15 home runs while slugging .503. Whit Merrifield is 8-for-38 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .236 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.