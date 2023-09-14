Hurricane Lee
Reds visit the Tigers on 3-game road win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Cincinnati Reds (76-71, third in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (66-79, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Derek Law (4-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (3-7, 4.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -110, Reds -110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds hit the road against the Detroit Tigers looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Detroit has a 31-43 record in home games and a 66-79 record overall. The Tigers have gone 53-25 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati has a 40-32 record on the road and a 76-71 record overall. The Reds are 54-29 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 28 home runs while slugging .455. Andy Ibanez is 11-for-31 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 20 home runs, 64 walks and 78 RBI while hitting .265 for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 12-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .251 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 6-4, .268 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tejay Antone: day-to-day (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Alex Young: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.