Cubs visit the Tigers to open 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (64-59, second in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (57-67, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (2-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Tigers: Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.16 ERA, .99 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -134, Tigers +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Chicago Cubs to start a three-game series.

Detroit is 57-67 overall and 26-33 in home games. The Tigers have gone 24-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago has a 64-59 record overall and a 29-29 record in road games. The Cubs have gone 32-15 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 22 home runs while slugging .439. Kerry Carpenter is 11-for-36 with six home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 20 home runs while slugging .498. Cody Bellinger is 9-for-36 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cubs: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.