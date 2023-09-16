Angels aim to end slide in game against the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (68-79, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-80, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0, 3.60 ERA, .80 WHIP, five strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (6-6, 5.36 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -113, Angels -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Los Angeles has a 68-80 record overall and a 35-38 record in home games. The Angels are 28-17 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Detroit has a 68-79 record overall and a 36-36 record on the road. The Tigers have gone 28-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Angels lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 26 doubles, eight triples and 44 home runs while hitting .304 for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 9-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Vierling has 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 38 RBI for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 13-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (oblique), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.