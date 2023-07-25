Tigers start 3-game series against the Angels

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
A man tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo

Tigers start 3-game series against the Angels

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Los Angeles Angels (51-49, third in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (46-54, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (6-4, 4.52 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5, 2.69 ERA, .97 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

Other news
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Skubal strikes out 9, Tigers hand Giants season-worst 6th consecutive loss, 5-1
Tarik Skubal struck out nine while recording his first victory in more than a year and the Detroit Tigers handed the San Francisco Giants their season-worst sixth consecutive loss, 5-1.
Hall of Fame inductees Fred McGriff, left, and Scott Rolen, right, pose for a picture during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
Scott Rolen credits his parents, Fred McGriff thanks fellow players at Hall of Fame induction
Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen was the only player to be voted in by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America this year, and McGriff was selected unanimously by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.
Detroit Tigers' Alex Faedo pitches against the San Diego Padres during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023,, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Spencer Torkelson and Andy Ibañez homer as Detroit Tigers beat San Diego Padres 3-1
Spencer Torkelson and Andy Ibañez homered, and the Detroit Tigers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 to avoid a weekend sweep.
San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, right, celebrates his home run with Manny Machado, left, against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Campusano homers and gets 4 hits as the Padres rout the Tigers 14-3
Luis Campusano had four hits, including a home run, and the San Diego Padres routed the Detroit Tigers 14-3 for the 4,000th win in franchise history.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -128, Angels +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Detroit has a 22-27 record in home games and a 46-54 record overall. The Tigers have a 32-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 22-26 in road games and 51-49 overall. The Angels have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .332.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 15 home runs while slugging .414. Kerry Carpenter is 11-for-35 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 36 home runs while slugging .674. Mike Moustakas is 10-for-41 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 6-4, .253 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (back), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.