Angels play the Tigers leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Angels (52-49, third in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (46-55, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (8-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 148 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.49 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -146, Tigers +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 46-55 overall and 22-28 at home. The Tigers have a 31-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has gone 23-26 in road games and 52-49 overall. The Angels have a 37-16 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach McKinstry leads the Tigers with a .241 batting average, and has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 30 walks and 23 RBI. Riley Greene is 15-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 59 extra base hits (16 doubles, seven triples and 36 home runs). Luis Rengifo is 8-for-31 with a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 7-3, .259 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (back), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.