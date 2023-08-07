Tigers host the Twins to start 4-game series

Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Minnesota Twins (59-54, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (49-62, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (6-6, 4.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (2-9, 6.37 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -165, Tigers +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin a four-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Detroit has a 49-62 record overall and a 23-32 record in home games. The Tigers have gone 18-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Minnesota has a 59-54 record overall and a 26-30 record in road games. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.82.

Monday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Tigers are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 49 RBI while hitting .223 for the Tigers. Matt Vierling is 11-for-39 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa leads the Twins with a .221 batting average, and has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 40 walks and 48 RBI. Ryan Jeffers is 14-for-32 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Twins: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.