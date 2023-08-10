Sen. Feinstein briefly hospitalized
Tigers bring 2-1 series advantage over Twins into game 4

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Twins (60-56, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (51-63, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-6, 4.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (1-5, 4.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -152, Tigers +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins with a 2-1 series lead.

Detroit is 51-63 overall and 25-33 at home. The Tigers are 36-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota has a 60-56 record overall and a 27-32 record on the road. The Twins have a 35-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Thursday for the 11th time this season. The Tigers are up 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Vierling has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 27 RBI for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 9-for-40 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Willi Castro has 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 26 RBI for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 12-for-31 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

Twins: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Donovan Solano: day-to-day (knee), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.