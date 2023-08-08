Twins bring win streak into matchup with the Tigers

Minnesota Twins (60-54, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (49-63, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (5-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 2.96 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -119, Tigers -100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins seek to extend a five-game win streak with a victory against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 49-63 overall and 23-33 in home games. The Tigers have a 33-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Minnesota is 60-54 overall and 27-30 in road games. Twins hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 40 extra base hits (24 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs). Riley Greene is 8-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Willi Castro has 13 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Twins. Matt Wallner is 9-for-35 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .252 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Twins: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.