Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Niger coup
FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Director of ‘The Exorcist’ dead at 87
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
MLB suspends Anderson and Ramírez for brawl
FILE - A book published by Simon & Schuster is displayed on July 30, 2022, in Tigard, Ore. Simon & Schuster has been sold to the private equity firm KKR, months after a federal judge blocked its purchase by rival publisher Penguin Random House. Paramount Global, the parent company of the storied book publisher said on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that the private equity giant will buy Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion in cash .(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Simon & Schuster sold to private equity firm
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Strong storms hit eastern US

Twins bring win streak into matchup with the Tigers

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Twins (60-54, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (49-63, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (5-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 2.96 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -119, Tigers -100; over/under is 8 runs

Other news
Minnesota Twins second baseman Kyle Farmer forces out Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter after Zach McKinstry hit into a fielder's choice during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Correa leads Twins to 9-3 win over Tigers
Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story is throws to first base during a rehab game for the Portland Sea Dogs, Friday, July 22, 2023, in Portland, Maine. Story underwent elbow surgery in January. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald, via AP)
Red Sox could have Chris Sale, Trevor Story back this week
Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz starts sliding into third from first on a single by by Wander Franco during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Yandy Díaz and Wander Franco lead Rays to 10-6 win over Tigers

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins seek to extend a five-game win streak with a victory against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 49-63 overall and 23-33 in home games. The Tigers have a 33-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Minnesota is 60-54 overall and 27-30 in road games. Twins hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 40 extra base hits (24 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs). Riley Greene is 8-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Willi Castro has 13 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Twins. Matt Wallner is 9-for-35 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .252 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Twins: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.