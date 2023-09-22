Athletics aim to stop 8-game slide, play the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (72-81, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-107, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0, 2.70 ERA, .90 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (3-8, 5.61 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -136, Athletics +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics aim to end their eight-game losing streak when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Oakland is 46-107 overall and 24-54 at home. The Athletics have a 31-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Detroit is 40-38 on the road and 72-81 overall. The Tigers have a 29-14 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has a .241 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 18 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs. Zack Gelof is 11-for-37 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 32 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 12-for-39 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .197 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Tigers: Riley Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Baez: day-to-day (back), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Eduardo Rodriguez: day-to-day (back), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.