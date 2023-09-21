Athletics host Detroit Tigers, look to end home slide

Detroit Tigers (71-81, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-106, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (6-3, 3.25 ERA, .97 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Medina (3-9, 5.56 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -179, Athletics +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Detroit Tigers looking to stop a six-game home losing streak.

Oakland is 46-106 overall and 24-53 in home games. The Athletics have a 29-84 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Detroit has a 39-38 record on the road and a 71-81 record overall. The Tigers have a 52-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 27 home runs while slugging .477. Shea Langeliers is 7-for-34 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Vierling has 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 38 RBI for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 12-for-39 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .206 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Tigers: Riley Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Baez: day-to-day (back), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Eduardo Rodriguez: day-to-day (back), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.