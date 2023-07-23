Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Campusano leads Padres against the Tigers after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
San Diego Padres (48-51, fourth in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (44-54, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (9-2, 3.16 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Tigers: Alex Faedo (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -238, Tigers +194; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Detroit Tigers after Luis Campusano had four hits against the Tigers on Saturday.

Detroit is 44-54 overall and 20-27 at home. The Tigers have gone 30-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego has a 48-51 record overall and a 23-28 record in road games. The Padres have a 6-16 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 14 home runs while slugging .403. Javier Baez is 10-for-37 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 24 doubles, 19 home runs and 60 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 10-for-39 with six home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (july), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.