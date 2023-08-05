Tigers host the Rays on home losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (67-45, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (48-61, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Aaron Civale (5-2, 2.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-1, 4.57 ERA, .97 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -143, Tigers +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Tampa Bay Rays looking to stop a four-game home skid.

Detroit has a 22-31 record in home games and a 48-61 record overall. The Tigers are 18-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tampa Bay has a 67-45 record overall and a 30-26 record on the road. The Rays have gone 37-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Rays are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 49 RBI while hitting .224 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 13-for-40 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has a .313 batting average to lead the Rays, and has 21 doubles and 15 home runs. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-38 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .236 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rays: 6-4, .229 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luke Raley: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.