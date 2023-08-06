Tigers and Rays meet with series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay Rays (67-46, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (49-61, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (5-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Tigers: Matt Manning (3-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -197, Tigers +165; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Detroit has a 49-61 record overall and a 23-31 record in home games. The Tigers have a 40-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tampa Bay is 67-46 overall and 30-27 in road games. The Rays are second in the AL with 163 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Rays are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 23 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Tigers. Matt Vierling is 12-for-39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Wander Franco has 14 home runs, 40 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .269 for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-38 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .235 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Rays: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luke Raley: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

