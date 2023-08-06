Tigers and Rays meet with series tied 1-1

Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Simone Biles returns to competition
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril
FILE - Amanda Zurawski, who developed sepsis and nearly died after being refused an abortion when her water broke at 18 weeks, left, and Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term and give birth to a baby who died four hours after birth, center, stand with their attorney Molly Duane outside the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges. The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. brought by women who have been denied abortions since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas’ abortion ban too restrictive, judge rules
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Latest on the Women’s World Cup
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.” (AP Photo/File)
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in Loch Ness search

Tigers and Rays meet with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Tampa Bay Rays (67-46, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (49-61, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (5-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Tigers: Matt Manning (3-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -197, Tigers +165; over/under is 8 runs

Other news
Detroit Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo (60), center fielder Riley Greene (31) and right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) celebrate the team's win over the Tampa Bay Rays after the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Jake Rogers has 3 RBIs as the Tigers top the Rays 4-2 in Civale’s debut for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri is greeted in the dugout after his two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Jose Siri homers and drives in 3 runs to help Rays rout Tigers 8-0
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Lorenzen shuts down the Marlins in his Phillies debut. Realmuto homers in 4-2 win

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Detroit has a 49-61 record overall and a 23-31 record in home games. The Tigers have a 40-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tampa Bay is 67-46 overall and 30-27 in road games. The Rays are second in the AL with 163 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Rays are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 23 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Tigers. Matt Vierling is 12-for-39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Wander Franco has 14 home runs, 40 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .269 for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-38 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .235 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Rays: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luke Raley: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.