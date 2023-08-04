Tigers bring home losing streak into matchup with the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (66-45, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (48-60, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (1-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (1-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -144, Tigers +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to stop their three-game home slide with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Detroit is 48-60 overall and 22-30 in home games. The Tigers have an 18-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tampa Bay is 66-45 overall and 29-26 in road games. The Rays have gone 37-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 49 RBI while hitting .226 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 14-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 64 RBI for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-37 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays: 5-5, .217 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Luke Raley: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.