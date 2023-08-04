Tigers bring home losing streak into matchup with the Rays

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike

Tigers bring home losing streak into matchup with the Rays

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Tampa Bay Rays (66-45, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (48-60, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (1-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (1-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -144, Tigers +122; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Lorenzen shuts down the Marlins in his Phillies debut. Realmuto homers in 4-2 win
Detroit Tigers' Zack Short reacts after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Short ties career-high with 3 RBIs, helping Tigers split 2-game series with 6-3 win over Pirates
New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander delivers against the Washington Nationals in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
MLB trade deadline analysis: AL West leaders loaded up on starting pitchers

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to stop their three-game home slide with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Detroit is 48-60 overall and 22-30 in home games. The Tigers have an 18-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tampa Bay is 66-45 overall and 29-26 in road games. The Rays have gone 37-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 49 RBI while hitting .226 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 14-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 64 RBI for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-37 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays: 5-5, .217 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Luke Raley: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.