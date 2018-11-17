FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dimitrijevic leads balanced attack; Mercer beats UT Martin

 
Share

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Djordje Dimitrijevic scored 18 points and Ross Cummings scored 17 and Mercer beat UT Martin 77-60 on Friday night.

Ethan Stair contributed 12 points and Jaylen Stowe added 11 for Mercer (2-2). The Bears led 40-35 at halftime and extended the lead to 57-47 on Dimitrijevic’s layup with 9:23 remaining.

After a pair of free throws by Derek Hawthorne Jr., Cummings made a pair of 3-pointers and the lead was 65-51 with 6:19 left. The Skyhawks (1-2) trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Mercer put together a 7-0 run over the final three minutes while the Skyhawks failed to score for almost the last four minutes.

Quintin Dove scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting for UT Martin. Hawthorne finished with 13 and Jailen Gill had 10. The Skyhawks turned it over 17 times which led to 22 points for Mercer.