Dmitrij Jaskin boosts Blues past Coyotes 2-1

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Dmitrij Jaskin boosts Blues past Coyotes 2-1

By R.B. FALLSTROM
 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Spending a month in the minors earlier this season seems to have done Dmitrij Jaskin a lot of good. The third-line rookie forward has given the St. Louis Blues a major boost.

Jaskin got the go-ahead goal for the second time in four games in a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. The second-round pick from 2009 has seven goals in 27 games, four of them giving St. Louis the lead.

“I think he’s up to speed where he’s just playing, he’s not thinking,” coach Ken Hitchcock said. “Everything’s automatic. You see some of the stuff he does now as the same stuff he did as a 19-year-old junior player.”

The 23-year-old Jaskin had 15 points in 17 games with Chicago (AHL) earlier this season and noted it hasn’t hurt playing on a line with Paul Stastny and Patrik Berglund.

Other news
Iraqis burns the picture of Sweden's prime Ulf Kristersson, during a protest in Tahrir Square, Thursday، July 20, 2023 in Baghdad, Iraq. The protest was in response to the burning of Quran in Sweden. (AP Photo/Adil AL-Khazali)
Sweden’s prime minister “extremely concerned” as new applications to burn religious books pour in
Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump lawyers meeting with prosecutors as potential new federal indictment looms, AP source says
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich is congratulated by Jesse Winker after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday, July 24, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 3-2. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Christian Yelich’s resurgence playing vital role in Brewers’ quest for NL Central title

On his goal, Jaskin was actually hoping to create a rebound for Berglund.

“I didn’t see it until I went behind the net,” Jaskin said. “So, it’s a good surprise to me.”

Alexander Steen also scored and goalie Jake Allen got a light workload until late for the Blues, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Arizona had the only two penalties of the game before St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester was whistled for holding with 2:43 to go. The Coyotes pulled their goalie, getting four of their 26 shots on the ensuing power play.

“They were throwing pucks at the net and got a few through,” Allen said. “Guys boxed them out hard, didn’t give them too many rebounds. It was nice. Picked up a big win.”

Sam Gagner scored and Mike Smith made 34 saves for Arizona, coming off a shootout victory at Chicago a night earlier.

“You could tell fatigue was a bit of a factor, but that being said I thought our third period was our best,” coach Dave Tippett said. “We kept pushing.”

The Blues are 3-0 against the Coyotes, among the lowest-scoring teams in the NHL. The first two games were blowouts, 6-0 and 6-1.

Arizona is next-to-last in the Western Conference but entered 3-1-1 in February.

“Our players weren’t surprised, which is good,” Hitchcock said. “They were ready for it.”

The Coyotes, just 2-21-1 when trailing after two periods, held St. Louis without a shot the first half of the third period but got off only five shots themselves in that time.

The Blues had a 14-4 shots advantage in the second period, and Jaskin’s backhander gave them the lead at 11:08. Jaskin chipped the puck off the boards past Keith Yandle in the defensive zone, then carried the puck to the opposite end.

Smith was late closing his pads, and the puck trickled through.

“That’s probably one he would like to have back,” Tippett said. “But he made some great saves to keep us in the game.”

Arizona was outshot 10-0 before getting its first shot of the period with just under six minutes to go.

Gagner opened the scoring with his 10th goal on a 2-on-1 break, capitalizing when defenseman Chris Butler whiffed on a clearing effort.

Steen’s 18th of the season tied it at 15:10 of the first. Steen tapped home a rebound after T.J. Oshie drove the net and Smith had difficulty handling a high backhander.

NOTES: Hitchcock earned his 692nd win, tying Dick Irvin Sr. for fourth on the career list. ... Blues D Kevin Shattenkirk is rehabbing from abdominal surgery in the Philadelphia area and is expected to rejoin the team soon. There’s no timetable for the All-Star’s return. ... F Jori Lehtera returned for St. Louis after missing six games with a concussion. ... Steen has three goals and seven assists in his last six games against Arizona. ... Gagner and Martin Erat, who earned the first assist on Arizona’s early goal, had been scoreless the previous four games.