Dnipro, Spurs honor Ukraine protests victims

DNIPROPETROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — A minute of silence was held before the Europa League round-of-32 tie between Dnipro and Tottenham for the victims of violent protests in Kiev on Thursday.

The game is 350 kilometers (220 miles) away from the unrest in Ukraine’s capital, where fierce clashes between police and protesters shattered a brief truce on Thursday, leaving at least 22 people dead.

Both teams in Dnipropetrovsk wore black armbands.

Dynamo Kiev’s Europa League tie with Valencia was moved to Cyprus.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, a minute’s silence was held before the match between Chornomorets Odessa and French side Lyon, and the players wore black armbands.