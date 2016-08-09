Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Angels say they won't trade Shohei Ohtani
Potential indictment looms over Trump
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Russia-Ukraine war

Dodgers “disappointed” by video of Puig partying in minors

By The Associated Press
 
Yasiel Puig has found the party in the Pacific Coast League.

Days after a demotion to the minors, the unpredictable Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder posted videos to his Snapchat account Monday night of him partying with his new Triple-A teammates. The series of videos came after Oklahoma City’s 3-2 loss at the Iowa Cubs.

Puig began by posting a video of him shirtless in the team’s locker room, smiling and saying: “It’s so funny. We lose today, and everybody’s happy.”

Videos posted later showed Puig and his teammates dancing, singing and chanting, often using profanity.

A banner on one of the videos reads, “I Love this Team.”

“We are aware of what Yasiel posted on social media last night and while we are disappointed in his and some of our other players’ judgment, this is a matter we will address internally,” Andrew Friedman, Dodgers president of baseball operations, said in a statement released by the team Tuesday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts he was “a little surprised” when he saw the videos on Tuesday.

“Every organization handles these things in their own manner and we will take care of this,” Roberts said. “It’s going to be a bit. Yasiel’s goal is to focus on becoming a better ballplayer. I want to focus on the guys that are here.”

Puig was optioned to Oklahoma City last week after the Dodgers could not find a taker for him before the non-waiver trade deadline. He went 2 for 4 in his first game with Oklahoma City on Sunday and was 0 for 3 on Monday.

A major league All-Star in 2014, the 25-year-old Puig has been physically limited this season and largely inconsistent when healthy, batting .260 with seven homers in 81 big league games.

The Cuban slugger signed a $42 million, seven-year contract in June 2012.