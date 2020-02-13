U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Dodgers pay Maeda $1M trade bonus as part of trade to Twins

By RONALD BLUM
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to pay Kenta Maeda’s $1 million assignment bonus as part of their trade of the pitcher to the Minnesota Twins.

Los Angeles also agreed to pay the Twins $3 million to cover part of Maeda’s salary and reimburse Minnesota for up to $7 million of his earned bonuses, according to information obtained by The Associated Press.

Meada’s maximum cost to the Twins would be $3,713,500 this year if he earns $13.15 million, his total if he reaches all his roster and performance and bonus levels. His maximum to Minnesota would be $12,586,500 in 2021 and $13.15 million in both 2022 and ’23, a total exposure to the Twins of $42.6 million.

Los Angeles will pay $2,436,500 this year split into in 12 installments on the 15th and last day of each month from April through September. The first four installments are $203,041.66 and the last eight $203,041.67.

A final payment of $563,500 is due on June 30, 2021.

Maeda was acquired with catcher Jair Camargo on Monday for right-hander Brusdar Graterol, outfielder Luke Raley and the Twins’ competitive balance round B pick in this year’s amateur draft, the 67th overall.

Maeda agreed before the 2016 season to a $25 million, eight-year contract with the Dodgers that would have been worth $106.2 million if made at least 32 starts and pitched a minimum of 200 innings each year.

He has a yearly salary of $3 million and an annual bonus of $150,000 if he is on the opening-day active roster. He can receive $6.5 million annually based on starts: $1 million each for 15 and 20, and $1.5 million apiece for 25, 30 and 32 starts.

He can earn $3.5 million per season for innings: $250,000 for 90 and each additional 10 through 190, and $750,000 for 200.

Maeda reached 32 starts only in his first season with the Dodgers, when he pitched 175 2/3 innings, which remains his big league high.

He earned $11.9 million in 2016, $7.9 million in 2017, $6.15 million in 2018 and $8.4 million last year. The $34.35 million total was 65% of the $52.6 million he could have made.

___

