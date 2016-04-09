FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Dodgers’ Stripling pulled with no-hitter in 8th, Giants win

By JANIE McCAULEY
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ross Stripling was pulled with a no-hitter in progress during the eighth inning of his major league debut, and new Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was willing to take all the criticism for yanking him.

“No-brainer,” Roberts insisted.

Stripling went 7 1/3 innings, then left after his 100th pitch on a rainy Friday night. The San Francisco Giants wound up winning 3-2 in the 10th on Brandon Crawford’s home run.

Roberts said he made the move to protect Stripling’s long-term health, two years after the rookie had Tommy John surgery.

“It was the right call,” Stripling said. “It was a tough decision for him and I certainly had no ill feelings toward the decision one bit.”

And Stripling told Roberts just that when they met in his office with the game still going after the skipper got ejected.

In a decision sure to be debated around baseball, Roberts removed Stripling after the right-hander walked Angel Pagan. Stripling was on a pitch count, even if he didn’t know about it. Roberts even wondered about sending him out for the eighth.

“We made that decision before the game. The most he threw in spring was 78 pitches. He’s coming off Tommy John, he threw 70 innings last year,” Roberts said. “At 100 pitches, that was our number. ... I want to keep his future and health in mind. I made that decision if somebody gets on base, we’re going to go to (Chris Hatcher).”

“That’s kind of how it played out, and I think it’s a great story. He pitched well but under no circumstance am I going to even consider putting his future in jeopardy,” he said.

The 26-year-old Stripling had never pitched above Double-A and missed the 2014 season while recovering from surgery. He was trying to become the first pitcher since Bumpus Jones in 1892 to throw a no-hitter in his big league debut.

Stripling struck out four and walked four. Hatcher relieved and Trevor Brown greeted him with a tying, two-run homer.

Moments later, Roberts was tossed following a quick confrontation between Hatcher and plate umpire Jeff Kellogg after a close pitch.

The homers by Crawford and Brown were the Giants’ only hits. Crawford hit a leadoff shot against Joe Blanton (0-1).

Talk about a tough no-decision for Stripling to take. Roberts said before the game he met the pitcher’s parents earlier in the day at the team hotel, and the pitcher left 21 tickets for friends and family.

“It’s the kid’s first start and they have to take care of him,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “Sure, you’d like to give a kid a chance to get a no-hitter but his first start, I’m sure his pitch count hadn’t been up there. You have to look after his health, and that’s what they were doing.”

Stripling, a 2012 fifth-round draft pick, capitalized on a trio of defensive gems.

Yasiel Puig made a diving catch in right to rob Matt Duffy in the second and Stripling then ran down Crawford’s bunt toward third and fired a one-hopper to first baseman Adrian Gonzalez for a slick play.

Center fielder Joc Pederson sprinted hard to his left to make a diving, backhanded catch on Denard Span’s fly to start the fourth.

Stripling went 3-6 with a 3.66 ERA for Double-A Tulsa and Class A Great Lakes last year. He threw a no-hitter for Texas A&M against San Diego State in May 2012.

A day after the Giants rallied for a 12-6 win on 17 hits, Stripling silenced San Francisco’s bats with relative ease.

Santiago Casilla (1-0) retired one batter in the 10th for the win.

On Saturday, it will be Clayton Kershaw-Madison Bumgarner in their first edition of 2016. The ace lefties are each 1-0 and matched up four times in 2015. This will be the eighth overall meeting between them.

“He’s the best pitcher in baseball,” Bumgarner said. “Pretty good guy, except his looks, they’re bad. You can write that down.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Carl Crawford, limited by a stiff lower back, was out of the lineup and not scheduled to start Saturday against Bumgarner. Roberts said Crawford’s status would need to be re-evaluated by Monday’s off day to keep the Dodgers from playing a prolonged period with a short bench. ... 2B Howie Kendrick (calf) was to play 3B for Class A Rancho Cucamonga before two games at second. ... C Yasmani Grandal (sore right forearm) was playing for Triple-A Oklahoma City in Nashville. Both are scheduled to be activated for Tuesday’s home opener.

Giants: Hall of Famer Willie McCovey, 78, was in attendance after his health struggles in recent years. “Glad to be here,” he said from his regular booth. “I had a couple close calls but I’m doing better.”

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Kershaw is 2-4 with a 2.12 ERA in the head-to-head outings with Bumgarner. “I think we’re friends. It doesn’t mean I don’t want to beat him,” Kershaw said.

Giants: Bumgarner owns a 4-2 record with a 2.58 ERA in such matchups, with the Giants going 3-1 in 2015 when facing Kershaw on days Bumgarner pitched.