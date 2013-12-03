United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Dome owners fight to keep Rams in St. Louis

By ALAN SCHER ZAGIER
 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The owners of the Edward Jones Dome said Tuesday they are hopeful the St. Louis Rams won’t leave after city leaders rejected $700 million in publicly funded upgrades sought by the team under a clause some officials now regret signing.

The Rams can break their 30-year lease after the 2014 season — a decade early — but have said little about their plans beyond expressing an interest to stay. That isn’t keeping stadium boosters from hoping for the best.

“Everything is in play,” said attorney James Shrewsbury, chairman of the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, which owns the downtown dome. “There’s nothing off the table.”

The lease requires that the dome, which opened when the Rams arrived from southern California in 1995, remain among the top quarter of the 32 NFL stadiums. It was built with money from city, St. Louis County and Missouri taxpayers.

Other news
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Tega Cay, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
DeSantis will headline barbecue billed as the largest annual gathering of South Carolina Republicans
FILE - PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Troyes and Paris Saint Germain, at the Stade de l'Aube, in Troyes, France, Sunday, May 7, 2023. Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal has made a record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe. Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the offer and says it has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)
Staying at PSG or going somewhere else? Kylian Mbappé's transfer saga rumbles on
FILE - An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. After enjoying a strong run where they could keep raising prices to boost their profits, companies are now stuck in a vise. On one end, revenue is under pressure as the global economy remains fragile. On the other, companies are having to pay higher wages for workers, among other costs. Caught in the middle are corporate profit margins, which measure how much profit companies make on each $1 of revenue. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
After raising prices sharply, corporate profits get squeezed as inflation eases

The St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission, which manages the dome, last year offered a $124 million improvement plan that included a bigger scoreboard and better club seating, with the Rams paying slightly more half those costs.

The team countered with a far more ambitious proposal that called for a new roof with a sliding panel and a bevy of improvements that would keep the city convention center in the dome closed for three years. The team didn’t put a price tag on its request, but city officials estimated the upgrades would cost $700 million.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has taken over negotiations with Rams owner Stan Kroenke after arbitration between the team, the commission and the stadium authority failed.

Visitors commission chairman Andrew Leonard said he’s been assured by Nixon that keeping the Rams in St. Louis is a top priority. The city has already lost one NFL franchise — the football Cardinals moved to Arizona after the 1987 season when owner Bill Bidwill was unable to get a stadium of his own rather than share Busch Stadium with the baseball Cardinals.

“The governor told me he was going to (keep the Rams in St. Louis),” Leonard said Tuesday during a quarterly meeting of the sports authority’s governing board. “I took him at his word.”

Leonard served on that very board two decades ago, helping to craft the lease that could lead to the Rams’ departure. He wasn’t circumspect about its long-term value.

“That was the best deal we could get,” he told the board. “We did what we could...It’s the price we paid for getting the Rams.”

A Rams spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Rams opposed the public release of their stadium proposal, but Missouri’s attorney general released the plan under the state’s public records laws. Nixon’s office also did not respond to an interview request.

The Rams are reportedly considering several stadium locations in St. Louis County, where the team’s practice facility and headquarters are located.

___

Follow Alan Scher Zagier on Twitter at http://twitter.com/azagier