Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: $151M settlement in chemical leak lawsuit

 
Share

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Latest on a class-action lawsuit filed in a 2014 chemical spill in West Virginia (all times local):

5 p.m.

A federal judge has tentatively approved a $151 million settlement involving two companies sued over a 2014 chemical spill that contaminated drinking water in southern West Virginia.

U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver approved the proposed deal Monday afternoon after more than two hours of closed-door negotiations on the wording of the agreement.

Other news
FILE - Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, hold photos of those who died in a fire at a Mexican immigration detention center, behind, during a prayer vigil outside the center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April, 27, 2023. Four months after a fire in a Mexican immigration detention center at the border killed 40 migrants, some survivors are living in limbo at a Mexico City hotel, recovering from their injuries and awaiting the prosecution of their captors. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)
Survivors of Mexico’s worst migrant detention center fire stuck in limbo, unable to support families
Frances Tiafoe of the US plays a return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Frances Tiafoe launches a charitable fund at the tennis center where he grew up
FILE - The Capitol Dome and East Front of the of the House of Representatives is seen in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. This year's projected government budget deficit has jumped by $130 billion, due in part to a proposed change to student loan repayment plans and a series of bank rescues organized by federal regulators, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Congress didn’t pass law allowing consumers to erase negative credit information after two years

Stuart Calwell, an attorney representing the class-action residents and businesses, says that under the settlement, West Virginia American Water Co. will pay $126 million and chemical maker Eastman Chemical will pay $25 million.

The money will be distributed to affected residents and businesses through an application process to be determined later.

In January 2014, a tank at Freedom Industries in Charleston leaked chemicals into the drinking water supply for 300,000 people, prompting a tap-water ban for days.

___

10:30 a.m.

A federal judge in West Virginia has ordered attorneys in a class-action lawsuit involving a chemical spill that contaminated drinking water in West Virginia in 2014 to revise a tentative settlement.

U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver in Charleston was critical of the proposed deal Monday. He said he’s concerned it doesn’t make clear that West Virginia American Water Co. won’t seek a rate increase to recoup the costs of settling the lawsuit.

Copenhaver says those costs must be paid by the company’s investors and stockholders, not customers who were spill victims.

Copenhaver ordered the parties to return later Monday.

In January 2014, a tank at Freedom Industries in Charleston leaked chemicals into the drinking water supply for 300,000 people, prompting a tap-water ban for days.

Lawyers for residents and businesses allege the water company didn’t adequately prepare for or respond to the spill.

___

5 a.m.

A federal judge is expected to hear details of a potential tentative settlement between a water company and plaintiffs who sued over the company’s handling of a 2014 chemical leak in southern West Virginia.

A hearing is set Monday in federal court in Charleston.

Anthony Majestro, who represents plaintiffs in a separate group of state court cases also being settled, had said lawyers for all sides on Friday gave Judge John Copenhaver Jr. the outline of the terms of a potential settlement.

Lawyers for residents and businesses alleged West Virginia American Water did not adequately prepare for or respond to the spill that tainted the tap water of residents in nine counties for days.

Chemical maker Eastman Chemical and plaintiffs’ lawyers reached a proposed settlement Thursday for undisclosed terms.