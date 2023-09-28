AP Top News at 1:15 a.m. EDT

Donald Trump skipped the GOP debate again. This time, his rivals took him on directly

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Several of Donald Trump’s rivals stepped up their attacks against him in Wednesday’s second Republican presidential debate, urgently trying to dent the former president’s commanding primary lead during an event that often seemed like an undercard without him. Trump went to Michigan, aiming to capitalize on the autoworkers’ strike in a key state that could help decide the general election. His competitors, meanwhile, were asked by Fox Business moderators at the Ronald Reagan library in California to participate in a reality show-style game where they would write who else onstage they would vote “off the island.” They refused.