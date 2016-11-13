Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dorn, Kapita lead Wolfpack over St. Francis Brooklyn 86-61

By NOLAN HAYES
 
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — While missing one key player, North Carolina State found another.

Ted Kapita scored 17 points in his debut to help the Wolfpack beat St. Francis Brooklyn 86-61 on Sunday.

Torin Dorn added 21 points for N.C. State (2-0), which shot 59 percent.

Kapita, a freshman from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, sat out the Wolfpack’s season-opening win over Georgia Southern on Friday because the NCAA was reviewing his eligibility.

Other news
FILE - Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles, April 26, 2021, near Bingham, Maine. Construction is resuming on an electricity transmission project that will serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid despite a half-billion dollar cost increase, with work starting in a week, the head of Avangrid said Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Maine hydropower corridor will resume construction despite big jump in cost, CEO says
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with leadership at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Nov. 17, 2022 in Kittery, Maine. A senior administration official says President Joe Biden has chosen Franchetti to lead the Navy. If confirmed, she would be the first woman to be a U.S. military service chief. (Jim Cleveland/U.S. Navy via AP)
Funcionaria elegida para encabezar la Marina de EEUU sí tiene experiencia
FILE - A lesser prairie chicken is seen amid the bird's annual mating ritual near Milnesand, N.M., on April 8, 2021. (Adrian Hedden/Carlsbad Current Argus via AP, File)
GOP measures would undo protections for endangered lesser prairie chicken, northern bat

The 6-foot-8 forward came off the bench to make 7 of 8 shots and grab eight rebounds in 24 minutes.

“What a great first night for Ted Kapita,” N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried said. “Wow. He comes in there, he plays with great energy, he’s got enthusiasm, he gets rebounds, and he also concentrates and puts the ball in the basket.”

Abdul-Malik Abu and Dennis Smith Jr. had 12 points apiece for N.C. State, and Terry Henderson scored 11.

The Wolfpack played without starting swingman Maverick Rowan, who reported feeling concussion-like symptoms after scoring 17 points in Friday’s victory over Georgia Southern.

Glenn Sanabria scored 14 points to lead St. Francis (0-1), which trailed 42-31 at halftime. Rasheem Dunn added 12 points and Yunus Hopkinson 10.

St. Francis led 7-4 early, but N.C. State scored on nine of its next 10 possessions during a 19-4 spurt to seize control.

“We need to develop some poise on offense,” St. Francis coach Glenn Braica said. “They’re playing the like the house is on fire a little bit, but that’s OK. They’ve got good energy.”

BIG PICTURE

St. Francis: The Terriers played with plenty of effort, as evidenced by the fact that 10 of their first 13 points came after offensive rebounds. They can take solace in the fact that they won’t have many games more difficult than this one on their schedule.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack showed why they are a popular choice to be a dangerous team by the end of the season. With the emergence of Kapita, they will have four strong options in the post after Omer Yurtseven becomes eligible next month.

FRESHMAN STANDOUT

Kapita entered the game with 5:23 left in the first half and scored eight points in the final 4:21 before halftime. He played a large role in N.C. State’s 52-18 advantage on points in the paint, but his intensity was just as noticeable as his production.

“Nobody can teach in basketball how you control yourself, how you play, your energy level,” Kapita said. “I think that’s something none of the coaches can coach me there. It’s something I have inside of me. I play with my heart.”

INJURY UPDATE

Rowan, who was replaced in the starting lineup by senior BeeJay Anya, is in the Wolfpack’s NCAA-approved concussion protocol. N.C. State said Rowan’s CT scan was negative. “Holding him out obviously is the right thing to do,” Gottfried said. “Hopefully he’ll be back for us in the next couple of days.”

TIP-INS

After missing its final 16 3-point attempts in its opener, N.C. State made only 1 of 7 3-point tries against St. Francis. . Smith picked up his fourth foul with 15:04 remaining in the game and sat out for the next 7½ minutes. . The Terriers hustled their way to 16 offensive rebounds and outscored the Wolfpack 19-14 on second-chance points.

UP NEXT

St. Francis: Plays at No. 8 Virginia on Tuesday in a tough game against another Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.

N.C. State: Plays Montana in the Virgin Islands on Friday. It’s the first of three games in a four-day stretch for the Wolfpack at the Paradise Jam.