Dost, Silva score as Frankfurt grabs 2-1 win at Union Berlin

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dost, Silva score as Frankfurt grabs 2-1 win at Union Berlin

By CIARÁN FAHEY
 
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Bas Dost and André Silva scored for Eintracht Frankfurt to claim a hard-fought 2-1 win at promoted Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The visitors withstood the home side’s early pressure and struck twice in the second half, making it clear to Union - if it wasn’t already - that it faces a long hard slog to stay up in its first season in the Bundesliga.

Union substitute Anthony Ujah scored in the 86th minute to set up an exciting finale but Frankfurt weathered the home side’s late push.

“A point would have been deserved, but in the end Frankfurt were more efficient than we were,” Union coach Urs Fischer said.

Other news
FILE - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi attends the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris. Nine senior Senate Democrats and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders urged the Biden administration Friday, July 28, to withhold part of the United States' more than $1 billion in annual military aid to Egypt for a third consecutive year, calling it important to keep up the pressure on President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on human rights abuses. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool, File)
Fellow Democrats urge Biden to withhold $320 million in military aid to Egypt over rights abuses
FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outside the student union in a quad known at "The Pit" on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week's Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions
FILE - Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq arrives at the International Arbitration Centre, in London, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Yorkshire has been fined and docked points in two formats of cricket over the club’s “extremely serious” misconduct in relation to the racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq. The English club was fined 400,000 pounds ($515,00) on Friday, July 28 with 300,000 pounds of this suspended for two years. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, file)
Yorkshire punished for extremely serious misconduct over racism experienced by ex-player Azeem Rafiq

Fischer’s side made a great start and almost took an early lead when goalkeeper Kevin Trapp just denied Marvin Friedrich after a corner.

Silva had Frankfurt’s first chance 10 minutes later when he was through on Rafal Gikiewicz’s goal, but Friedrich got back to put him off and Gikiewicz gratefully snapped up the ball.

Robert Andrich went close for Union in the 29th before Frankfurt gradually gained more of the ball with good chances falling to Dost, Silva and then Filip Kostic before the break.

Dost, making his first Bundesliga start for Frankfurt, finally scored in the 48th by prodding home from close range after Gikiewicz could only parry Kostic’s effort.

Many of the traveling fans may have missed the goal due to more pyrotechnics in the away end at the beginning of the second half. The game had started under a cloud of smoke from their first exhibition.

Union was unable to replicate its early intensity and Silva ended its hopes of even a point when he scored with a header to Djibril Sow’s cross in the 62nd.

It leaves Union one point above the relegation zone ahead of the rest of the sixth round, while Frankfurt is up to sixth.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP