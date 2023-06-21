Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|38
|26
|.594
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|33
|30
|.524
|6
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|32
|31
|.508
|7
|Hartford (Colorado)
|27
|36
|.429
|12
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|25
|38
|.397
|14
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|35
|29
|.547
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|32
|31
|.508
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|31
|31
|.500
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|30
|33
|.476
|4½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|29
|35
|.453
|6
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|28
|35
|.444
|6½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Bowie 4, Altoona 1
Reading 7, Portland 2
Binghamton 5, Akron 2
Richmond 3, Harrisburg 2
New Hampshire 4, Somerset 1
Erie 5, Hartford 4
|Wednesday’s Games
Bowie at Altoona, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Akron, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6:20 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.