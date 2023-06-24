Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|39
|28
|.582
|2½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|35
|32
|.522
|6½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|34
|32
|.515
|7
|Hartford (Colorado)
|28
|38
|.424
|13
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|27
|39
|.409
|14
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|37
|30
|.552
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|33
|33
|.500
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|33
|34
|.493
|4
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|31
|35
|.470
|5½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|31
|36
|.463
|6
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|30
|37
|.448
|7
___
|Friday’s Games
Akron 4, Binghamton 2, 8 innings, 1st game
Binghamton 4, Akron 3, 2nd game
Richmond 9, Harrisburg 8, 8 innings, 1st game
Richmond 3, Harrisburg 2, 2nd game
Bowie 7, Altoona 6, 10 innings
Portland 9, Reading 5
Somerset 12, New Hampshire 1
Erie 4, Hartford 2
|Saturday’s Games
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Erie at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Erie at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled