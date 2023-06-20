Double-A Southern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|35
|27
|.565
|—
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|35
|28
|.556
|½
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|29
|34
|.460
|6½
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|21
|42
|.333
|14½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pensacola (Miami)
|37
|26
|.587
|—
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|32
|31
|.508
|5
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|31
|31
|.500
|5½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|31
|32
|.492
|6
___
|Sunday’s Games
Chattanooga 12, Rocket City 1
Montgomery 6, Biloxi 5
Tennessee 5, Birmingham 4, 10 innings
Mississippi 7, Pensacola 6