Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
|Sunday’s Games
Other news
A lawsuit against a Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and now stands charged with his murder is seeking over $13 million in damages.
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners for arguing a play at the plate where Keibert Ruiz was called out for running out of the baseline.
Federal judge temporarily blocks part of Kentucky law banning gender-affirming care for trans youths
A federal judge temporarily has blocked Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths.
President Joe Biden’s youngest brother said in a radio interview that the president has been “very open-minded” in conversations the two have had about the benefits of psychedelics as a form of medical treatment.
Midland 8, San Antonio 4
NW Arkansas 11, Tulsa 4
Arkansas 3, Wichita 1
Amarillo 6, Corpus Christi 3
Frisco 9, Springfield 6
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday’s Games
Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Springfield at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.