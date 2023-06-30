Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
|Thursday’s Games
Other news
Justin Steele tossed a three-hit shutout into the seventh inning and won his third straight start, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a four-game skid with a 10-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.
UCLA is at the midway point in its process of joining the Big Ten Conference. Friday marked one year since the Bruins and Southern California shook up the collegiate landscape by announcing they were leaving the Pac-12 in 2024.
Social media companies are once again under scrutiny, this time in France as the country’s president blames TikTok, Snapchat and other platforms for helping fuel widespread riots over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver.
Oklahoma’s top prosecutor says a sheriff in the state caught on tape discussing killing journalists and lynching Black people won’t face criminal charges.
Springfield 8, Arkansas 3
Midland 8, Corpus Christi 4
San Antonio 3, Frisco 2
Amarillo 12, Tulsa 7
Wichita 3, NW Arkansas 1
|Friday’s Games
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:05 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.