Double-A Texas League Glance

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut

Double-A Texas League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Arkansas (Seattle)117.611
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)99.5002
Springfield (St. Louis)910.474
Wichita (Minnesota)811.421
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)712.368

South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)136.684
Corpus Christi (Houston)109.5263
Midland (Oakland)109.5263
Frisco (Texas)910.4744
x-San Antonio (San Diego)811.4215

Thursday’s Games

Other news
FILE - People watch the sunset from a peak at Papago Park, Feb. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
As he leaves Phoenix’s blistering sun, AP’s climate news director reflects on desert life
For four years, The Associated Press’ global climate and environment news director, Peter Prengaman, has lived in Phoenix.
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Kyle Tucker hits 3 HRs and drives in 4 runs as the Astros beat the Athletics 6-4
Kyle Tucker hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career and drove in four runs, Alex Bregman also went deep and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4.
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions top prize has jumped to an estimated $820 million after there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing, late Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with a possible cash payout of $422 million
The Mega Millions top prize has jumped to an estimated $820 million after there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Shohei Ohtani allows 4 homers for the first time, still gets the victory in Angels’ 8-5 win
Shohei Ohtani allowed four homers for the first time in his major league career while pitching six-hit ball into the seventh inning and earning the mound victory in the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-5 win over Pittsburgh.

Corpus Christi 2, Midland 1

Frisco 10, San Antonio 3

Springfield 9, Arkansas 7

Tulsa 8, NW Arkansas 2

Wichita 4, Amarillo 1

Friday’s Games

Corpus Christi 6, Midland 3

San Antonio 7, Frisco 2

Arkansas 4, Springfield 0

NW Arkansas 3, Tulsa 1

Amarillo 3, Wichita 2

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.