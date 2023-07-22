Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|9
|10
|.474
|2½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|8
|11
|.421
|3½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|7
|12
|.368
|4½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Midland (Oakland)
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Frisco (Texas)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|8
|11
|.421
|5
___
|Thursday’s Games
Corpus Christi 2, Midland 1
Frisco 10, San Antonio 3
Springfield 9, Arkansas 7
Tulsa 8, NW Arkansas 2
Wichita 4, Amarillo 1
|Friday’s Games
Corpus Christi 6, Midland 3
San Antonio 7, Frisco 2
Arkansas 4, Springfield 0
NW Arkansas 3, Tulsa 1
Amarillo 3, Wichita 2
|Saturday’s Games
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.