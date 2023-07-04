This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
Israeli soldiers drive an APC out of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, during an Israeli military raid on the militant stronghold of the Jenin refugee camp, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
West Bank
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Princess Kate and Federer
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
The announcement of the social media app 'Threads' is displayed in Apple's US App Store seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter in a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (Christoph Dernbach/dpa via AP)
Rival Twitter app

Double-A Texas League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Arkansas (Seattle)42.667
Wichita (Minnesota)42.667
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)24.3332
Springfield (St. Louis)24.3332
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)15.1673

South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)51.833
Midland (Oakland)51.833
Frisco (Texas)33.5002
x-San Antonio (San Diego)33.5002
Corpus Christi (Houston)15.1674

Monday’s Games

Other news
Golfers walks down the 18th fairway during a practice round for the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Column: US Women’s Open at Pebble reminds veterans what they’re missing
The U.S. Women’s Open is finally at Pebble Beach, the most recognizable of all U.S. Open courses. That’s a little too late for so many Hall of Famers who are at Pebble for a reunion of past Open champions.
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres watches his two run homer in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Torres’ 2-run homer and dash from first leads Yankees over Orioles 8-4
Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and scored the go-ahead run from first base on Giancarlo Stanton’s fifth-inning single, leading the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 8-4.
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler hits an RBI single against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Kepler drives in four to back Maeda’s strong start in Twins’ 9-2 win over Royals
Max Kepler hit a three-run homer, driving in four runs, while Kenta Maeda continued his strong comeback from the injured list for the Minnesota Twins in a 9-2 win against the Kansas City Royals.
James Tyler, 19, tilts his head back so the popcorn he is eating on the back of a decorated Jeep won't catch on his artificial Uncle Sam mustache after Tuesday's Independence Day parade in Buffalo Gap, Texas Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Ronald W. Erdrich /The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)
Revelers across the US brave heat and heavy downpours to celebrate Fourth of July
Revelers across the nation braved heat and heavy downpours to take part in Fourth of July activities Tuesday, celebrating the nation’s founding with parades, fireworks and hot dog eating contests at a time of lingering political divisions.

Arkansas 8, Springfield 6, 10 innings

Corpus Christi 4, Midland 3

Frisco 11, San Antonio 3

Amarillo 15, Tulsa 7, 1st game

Amarillo 10, Tulsa 9, 2nd game

NW Arkansas 7, Wichita 6

Tuesday’s Games

Amarillo at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

<