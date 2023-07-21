Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|8
|10
|.444
|2½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Frisco (Texas)
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|7
|11
|.389
|5
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Corpus Christi 8, Midland 7
Arkansas 5, Springfield 4
San Antonio 13, Frisco 3
NW Arkansas 4, Tulsa 3
Amarillo 7, Wichita 5
|Thursday’s Games
Corpus Christi 2, Midland 1
Frisco 10, San Antonio 3
Springfield 9, Arkansas 7
Tulsa 8, NW Arkansas 2
Wichita 4, Amarillo 1
|Friday’s Games
Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.