Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|45
|24
|.652
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|41
|28
|.594
|4
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|34
|35
|.493
|11
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|29
|40
|.420
|16
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|28
|40
|.412
|16½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|37
|32
|.536
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|34
|35
|.493
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|33
|36
|.478
|4
|Midland (Oakland)
|32
|37
|.464
|5
|Frisco (Texas)
|31
|37
|.456
|5½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Other news
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation.
Leo Carlsson had an excellent reason Tuesday to miss a youth clinic and a session with reporters before the NHL draft. The Swedish center needed some sleep.
James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. The DC Studios co-chair is writing and directing “Superman: Legacy” for 2025.
Bernardo Arévalo, the surprise of the first round of voting in Guatemala, says the choice in the Aug. 20 presidential runoff is a clear one: Continue living under a corrupt system with his rival or rebuild the country’s democracy with him.
Arkansas 7, Wichita 4
Midland 2, San Antonio 1
Frisco 11, Springfield 7
NW Arkansas 2, Tulsa 1, 11 innings
Amarillo 5, Corpus Christi 3
|Sunday’s Games
Midland 8, San Antonio 4
NW Arkansas 11, Tulsa 4
Arkansas 3, Wichita 1
Amarillo 6, Corpus Christi 3
Frisco 9, Springfield 6
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday’s Games
Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Springfield at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.