Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|4
|1
|800
|—
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|3
|1
|.750
|1½
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Frisco (Texas)
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|0
|5
|.000
|5
___
|Saturday’s Games
Wichita 6, NW Arkansas 4
Midland 4, Corpus Christi 3
San Antonio 2, Frisco 1
Arkansas 2, Springfield 1
Amarillo 12, Tulsa 9
|Sunday’s Games
NW Arkansas 7, Wichita 4
Midland 4, Corpus Christi 3
Frisco 6, San Antonio 4
Springfield 5, Arkansas 4
Tulsa at Amarillo, ppd.
|Monday’s Games
Springfield at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:05 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 7:35 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Amarillo at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.