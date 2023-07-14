Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
___
|Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Friday’s Games
Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Springfield at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Tulsa at Midland, 2 p.m.
NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.