Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|11
|9
|.550
|1
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|10
|11
|.476
|2½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|9
|12
|.429
|3½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|7
|14
|.333
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Frisco (Texas)
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Midland (Oakland)
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|8
|13
|.381
|6
___
|Saturday’s Games
NW Arkansas 5, Tulsa 1
Arkansas 3, Springfield 0
Corpus Christi 5, Midland 2
Frisco 8, San Antonio 6
Amarillo 8, Wichita 2
|Sunday’s Games
NW Arkansas 9, Tulsa 8
Corpus Christi 9, Midland 4
Frisco 4, San Antonio 2
Springfield 8, Arkansas 7
Wichita 12, Amarillo 6
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 1:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Frisco at Wichita, 1:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.