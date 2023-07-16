Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|5
|9
|.357
|4
___
|Friday’s Games
Midland 5, Tulsa 4
Arkansas 12, Corpus Christi 4
San Antonio 4, NW Arkansas 2
Springfield 4, Wichita 3
Frisco 8, Amarillo 3
|Saturday’s Games
Springfield 10, Wichita 2
Tulsa 2, Midland 0
Arkansas 2, Corpus Christi 0
NW Arkansas 4, San Antonio 1
Amarillo 11, Frisco 4
|Sunday’s Games
Tulsa at Midland, 2 p.m.
NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:"35 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.