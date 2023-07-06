A man cools off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, Monday, June 26, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Sweltering heat across the planet
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Threads
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3

Double-A Texas League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Arkansas (Seattle)53.625
Springfield (St. Louis)44.5001
Wichita (Minnesota)44.5001
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)35.3752
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)35.3752

South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)62.750
Amarillo (Arizona)53.6251
Frisco (Texas)44.5002
Corpus Christi (Houston)35.3753
x-San Antonio (San Diego)35.3753

___

Tuesday’s Games

New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez, right, celebrates his game-tying home run next to Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. Alvarez had just rounded first, and turned toward the Mets' dugout. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Down to last strike, the Mets rally on Alvarez’s homer and Canha’s triple to beat the D-backs 2-1
Francisco Alvarez homered to tie it with two outs in the ninth, Mark Canha tripled in the go-ahead run and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., and other members of the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee surrender their electronic devices as they arrive for a closed markup hearing on the Fiscal Year 2024 spending bill for the Pentagon, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Aguilar is the House Democratic Caucus chairman. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Kingmaker California? US House control could hinge on district battles in famously liberal state
California is again emerging as a critical battleground in the fight to control the U.S. House. Leaders in both parties are predicting they can flip seats in the liberal state in next year’s election.
FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, as seen from Camp Justice in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba, Aug. 29, 2021. The first U.N. independent investigator to visit the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay said Monday, June 26, 2023, that the 30 men held there are subject “to ongoing cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment under international law.” The U.S. response said Irish law professor Fionnuala Ní Aoláin was the first U.N. special rapporteur to visit Guantanamo and had been given “unprecedented access” with “the confidence that the conditions of confinement at Guantanamo Bay are humane and reflect the United States’ respect for and protection of human rights for all who are within our custody.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Guantanamo detainees tell first independent visitor about scars from torture and hopes to leave
At the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, the aging men known by their serial numbers arrived at the meeting shackled.
FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a hearing related to the murder charge he faces in the 2021 death of Fairfield, Iowa, Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Miller is one of two Iowa teenagers charged in the beating death of Graber. On Thursday, July 6, Miller will be the first sentenced after he pleaded guilty as part of an agreement in which prosecutors recommended a term of between 30 years and life in prison, with the possibility of parole. (Kyle Ocker/The Ottumwa Courier via AP, Pool, File)
First of 2 Iowa teens scheduled to be sentenced in 2021 beating death of teacher
The first of two Iowa teenagers who pleaded guilty to fatally beating their high school Spanish teacher with a baseball bat is to be sentenced Thursday.

Springfield 9, Amarillo 8

Corpus Christi 5, San Antonio 3

Tulsa 5, Wichita 4, 11 innings

Frisco 6, Midland 3

Arkansas 6, NW Arkansas 2

Wednesday’s Games

Corpus Christi 4, San Antonio 3

Tulsa 4, Wichita 1

Springfield 5, Amarillo 4

Midland 13, Frisco 4

NW Arkansas 11, Arkansas 7

Thursday’s Games

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.