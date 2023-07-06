Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Frisco (Texas)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Springfield 9, Amarillo 8
Corpus Christi 5, San Antonio 3
Tulsa 5, Wichita 4, 11 innings
Frisco 6, Midland 3
Arkansas 6, NW Arkansas 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Corpus Christi 4, San Antonio 3
Tulsa 4, Wichita 1
Springfield 5, Amarillo 4
Midland 13, Frisco 4
NW Arkansas 11, Arkansas 7
|Thursday’s Games
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.