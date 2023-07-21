Double-A Texas League Glance

This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the car driven by a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
French electronic music duo The Blaze performs on the Lab stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)
AP Week in Pictures
FILE - Tony Bennett reacts after performing the song "I left My Heart in San Francisco" during his 80th birthday celebration at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, on Nov. 9, 2006. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards, graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
Tony Bennett dies
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin speaks to the media at a briefing in Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 21, 2023. Vershinin talked about Russia's decision to withdraw from a deal that allowed Ukraine grain exports through the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Russia-Ukraine updates

Double-A Texas League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Arkansas (Seattle)107.588
Springfield (St. Louis)99.500
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)89.4712
Wichita (Minnesota)810.444
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)711.389

South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)126.667
Midland (Oakland)108.5562
Corpus Christi (Houston)99.5003
Frisco (Texas)99.5003
x-San Antonio (San Diego)711.3895

___

Thursday’s Games

Other news
Street vendors sell Guatemalan flags as demonstrators gather to demand the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras and her prosecutors Rafael Curruchiche and Cinthia Monterroso, in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Police, agents search party offices of Guatemalan presidential candidate
Guatemalan agents and police have raided the offices of the Seed Movement of presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo as part of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing in the party’s formation.
From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front of an "Oppenheimer" movie poster before they attended an advance screening of "Barbie," Thursday, July 20, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 theaters in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
Waves of pink-clad moviegoers passed under carboard palm trees on the frenzied first day of “Barbenheimer.”
This photo provided by the University of Miami Coral Reef Futures Lab, shows fire coral and staghorn corals with bleaching, tissue loss, and recent mortality on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in the North Dry Rocks Reef off the coast of Key Largo, Fla. Some Florida Keys corals are losing their color weeks earlier in the summer than has been documented before, meaning they are under stress and their health is potentially endangered, federal scientists said. (Liv Williamson/University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science via AP)
Scientists: Florida Keys coral reefs are already bleaching as water temperatures hit record highs
The coral reefs around the Florida Keys are losing their color early this summer because of record-high water temperatures.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Georgia media’s pick to win SEC title by wide margin over Alabama, LSU
Two-time defending national champion Georgia is the overwhelming preseason pick to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference title.

Corpus Christi 2, Midland 1

Frisco 10, San Antonio 3

Springfield 9, Arkansas 7

Tulsa 8, NW Arkansas 2

Wichita 4, Amarillo 1

Friday’s Games

Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.