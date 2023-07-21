Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|8
|10
|.444
|2½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Frisco (Texas)
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|7
|11
|.389
|5
___
|Thursday’s Games
Other news
Guatemalan agents and police have raided the offices of the Seed Movement of presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo as part of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing in the party’s formation.
Waves of pink-clad moviegoers passed under carboard palm trees on the frenzied first day of “Barbenheimer.”
The coral reefs around the Florida Keys are losing their color early this summer because of record-high water temperatures.
Two-time defending national champion Georgia is the overwhelming preseason pick to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference title.
Corpus Christi 2, Midland 1
Frisco 10, San Antonio 3
Springfield 9, Arkansas 7
Tulsa 8, NW Arkansas 2
Wichita 4, Amarillo 1
|Friday’s Games
Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.