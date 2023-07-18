Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|6
|9
|.400
|3½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
___
|Sunday’s Games
Midland 6, Tulsa 3
NW Arkansas 4, San Antonio 0
Wichita 13, Springfield 2
Corpus Christi 10, Arkansas 4
Amarillo 8, Frisco 0
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.