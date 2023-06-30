Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Midland 5, Corpus Christi 3
Arkansas 6, Springfield 2
Frisco 4, San Antonio 2
Amarillo 6, Tulsa 4
Wichita 15, NW Arkansas 8
|Thursday’s Games
Springfield 8, Arkansas 3
Midland 8, Corpus Christi 4
San Antonio 3, Frisco 2
Amarillo 12, Tulsa 7
Wichita 3, NW Arkansas 1
|Friday’s Games
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.