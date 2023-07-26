Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|10
|12
|.455
|3½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|9
|13
|.409
|4½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|8
|14
|.364
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|13
|9
|.591
|1
|Frisco (Texas)
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Midland (Oakland)
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|8
|14
|.364
|6
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Arkansas 4, NW Arkansas 3
Midland 7, Amarillo 5
Tulsa 5, Springfield 3
Corpus Christi 5, San Antonio 0
Frisco 10, Wichita 4
|Wednesday’s Games
Frisco at Wichita, 1:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.