Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jury continues deliberations in the trial of Kevin Spacey. The Hollywood star, 63, denies nine charges including sexual assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kevin Spacey acquitted
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. The crane lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below. Some people suffered minor injuries, but no one died, according to Mayor Eric Adams .(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Construction crane catches fire in New York
FILE - NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose at NatWest's headquarters in London, on March 21, 2023 where she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. The chief executive of one of NatWest, one of Britain's biggest banks, left her job on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after discussing personal details of a client, the populist politician Nigel Farage, with a journalist. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP, File)
UK bank CEO ousted
United States' Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US vs. Dutch in Women’s World Cup

Double-A Texas League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Arkansas (Seattle)138.619
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1110.5242
Springfield (St. Louis)1012.455
Wichita (Minnesota)913.409
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)814.364

South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)148.636
Corpus Christi (Houston)139.5911
Frisco (Texas)1210.5452
Midland (Oakland)1111.5003
x-San Antonio (San Diego)814.3646

Other news
FILE - Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks during the press conference at Miami-Dade Police Department Headquarters on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Miami. In a statement released early Monday, July 24, 2023, officials said Ramirez was in critical condition in a Tampa area hospital following an injury. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP, File)
Miami-Dade police chief shot himself after offering resignation, mayor says
Miami-Dade’s mayor says the director of the Police Department shot himself shortly after offering to resign over an his actions at Tampa hotel during a law enforcement conference.
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of rescinding all previously passed resolutions, including an anti-racism resolution, during a meeting on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in O'Fallon, Mo. In the national reckoning that followed the police killing of George Floyd three years ago, protesters took to the streets in a St. Louis suburb and urged the mostly-white Francis Howell School District to address racial discrimination. The school board responded with a resolution promising to do better. Now, led by new conservative board members elected since last year, that resolution has been revoked.(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Missouri school board that voted to drop anti-racism resolution might consider a revised version
The president of the Missouri school board that voted to revoke its anti-racism resolution now says the resolution could be kept, but revised.
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs
A former Air Force intelligence officer has testified that the U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects.
This image released by Disney Enterprises shows, from left, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish and Danny DeVito in a scene from "Haunted Mansion." (Disney Enterprises via AP)
Movie Review: Baby’s first horror? Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ conjures up a story about grief
LaKeith Stanfield plays a grief-stricken astrophysicist who tries to help a single mother played by Rosario Dawson out with her haunted house in “Haunted Mansion,” based on the Disney ride.

