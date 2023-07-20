Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|6
|11
|.353
|4½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|10
|7
|.588
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Frisco (Texas)
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|7
|10
|.412
|5
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Corpus Christi 8, Midland 7
Arkansas 5, Springfield 4
San Antonio 13, Frisco 3
NW Arkansas 4, Tulsa 3
Amarillo 7, Wichita 5
|Thursday’s Games
Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.