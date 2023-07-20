United States' Rickie Fowler plays his tee shot from the 4th on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
British Open 2023
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. at House hearing
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
FILE - Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at a cooling station on July 19, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Phoenix heat issues
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer

Double-A Texas League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Arkansas (Seattle)106.625
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)88.5002
Springfield (St. Louis)89.471
Wichita (Minnesota)710.412
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)611.353

South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)125.706
Midland (Oakland)107.5882
Corpus Christi (Houston)89.4714
Frisco (Texas)89.4714
x-San Antonio (San Diego)710.4125

___

Wednesday’s Games

Other news
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Burnes stays hot as Brewers blank Phillies, 4-0
Corbin Burnes continued his torrid July, allowing two hits while striking out 10 in eight innings Thursday as the Milwaukee Brewers concluded their six-game road trip with a 4-0 shutout of the Philadelphia Phillies.
This photo taken with a drone shows the Tree of Life Synagogue, left, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Synagogue gunman had traumatic childhood and couldn’t function as an adult, defense expert testifies
The perpetrator of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre had a deeply unstable life from childhood through his adult years.
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, left, celebrates his three-run home run with Matt Olson in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Olson 31st, 32nd homers, Riley’s 3-run drive lead Braves over Diamondbacks 7-5
Austin Riley hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Miguel Castro in the eighth inning, Matt Olson homered twice to raise his NL-best total to 32 and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves stopped a four-game skid with a 7-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Actors Sheryl Lee Ralph, left, and Lisa Ann Walter, members of the cast of "Abbott Elementary," participate in a rally in support of the actors and writers strikes at Love Park in Philadelphia on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa)
Actors and writers on strike rally in Philadelphia and Chicago as union action spreads
Striking screenwriters and actors are holding rallies in Philadelphia and Chicago Thursday as the labor dispute that has halted Hollywood spreads to more cities.

Corpus Christi 8, Midland 7

Arkansas 5, Springfield 4

San Antonio 13, Frisco 3

NW Arkansas 4, Tulsa 3

Amarillo 7, Wichita 5

Thursday’s Games

Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.