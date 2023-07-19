Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|6
|10
|.375
|3½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Frisco (Texas)
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|6
|10
|.375
|5
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Corpus Christi 7, Midland 6
Springfield 7, Arkansas 3
Frisco 6, San Antonio 2
NW Arkansas 5, Tulsa 2
Amarillo 10, Wichita 7
|Wednesday’s Games
Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.