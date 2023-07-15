Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Frisco (Texas)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|5
|8
|.385
|4
___
|Thursday’s Games
Other news
Officer killed and 2 police injured in shooting that also left suspect dead on a North Dakota street
Police in North Dakota say one officer has died and two others have been critically injured in a shooting on a busy street in Fargo that also killed the suspect.
Agreements that the United Nations and Turkey brokered with Ukraine and Russia to allow food and fertilizer to get from the warring nations to parts of the world where millions are going hungry have eased concerns over global food security.
Two days of heavy rain in South Korea have killed at least seven people and left two others missing in landslides and floods.
Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova will become a first-time Grand Slam champion when they play each other in the Wimbledon women’s final.
No games scheduled
|Friday’s Games
Midland 5, Tulsa 4
Arkansas 12, Corpus Christi 4
San Antonio 4, NW Arkansas 2
Springfield 4, Wichita 3
Frisco 8, Amarillo 3
|Saturday’s Games
Springfield at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Tulsa at Midland, 2 p.m.
NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.