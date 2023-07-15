Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jackson to step down from Rainbow PUSH

Double-A Texas League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Arkansas (Seattle)84.667
Springfield (St. Louis)67.462
Wichita (Minnesota)67.462
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)58.385
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)48.3334

South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)94.692
Amarillo (Arizona)85.6151
Frisco (Texas)76.5382
x-San Antonio (San Diego)67.4623
Corpus Christi (Houston)58.3854

___

Thursday’s Games

Other news
In this image from video, law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting Friday, July 14, 2023, in Fargo, N.D. One police officer died and two others were critically injured in the shooting that also killed the suspect, police said. The shooting happened before 3 p.m. on a busy street. Multiple witnesses said a man opened fire on police officers before other officers shot the suspect. In a statement late Friday, police said a civilian also was seriously wounded. (WDAY-TV via AP)
Officer killed and 2 police injured in shooting that also left suspect dead on a North Dakota street
Police in North Dakota say one officer has died and two others have been critically injured in a shooting on a busy street in Fargo that also killed the suspect.
FILE - A farmer collects harvest in a field ten kilometers from the front line, around a crater left by a Russian rocket in the foreground, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, July 4, 2022. Agreements that the U.N. and Turkey brokered with Ukraine and Russia to allow food and fertilizer to get from the warring nations to parts of the world where millions are going hungry have eased concerns over global food security. But they face increasing risks. Moscow has ramped up its rhetoric, saying it may not extend the deal that expires Monday July 17, 2023, unless its demands are met. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Why allowing Ukraine to ship grain during Russia’s war matters to the world
Agreements that the United Nations and Turkey brokered with Ukraine and Russia to allow food and fertilizer to get from the warring nations to parts of the world where millions are going hungry have eased concerns over global food security.
Rescue workers search for people in houses collapsed folowing a landslide caused by heavy rain in Yecheon, South Korea, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Gyeongbuk Fire Station Service Headquarters via Yonhap AP)
Torrential rains in South Korea kill at least 7 in landslides and floods
Two days of heavy rain in South Korea have killed at least seven people and left two others missing in landslides and floods.
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning a set against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their women's semifinal singles match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Ons Jabeur plays Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon women’s final
Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova will become a first-time Grand Slam champion when they play each other in the Wimbledon women’s final.

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Midland 5, Tulsa 4

Arkansas 12, Corpus Christi 4

San Antonio 4, NW Arkansas 2

Springfield 4, Wichita 3

Frisco 8, Amarillo 3

Saturday’s Games

Springfield at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tulsa at Midland, 2 p.m.

NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.