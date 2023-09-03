Jimmy Buffett dies
Double-A Texas League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)3125.554
Springfield (St. Louis)2828.5003
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2728.491
x-Arkansas (Seattle)2332.418
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2234.3939

South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)3323.589
Midland (Oakland)3026.5363
Frisco (Texas)2927.5184
Corpus Christi (Houston)2828.5005
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2828.5005

___

Friday’s Games

Corpus Christi 3, Frisco 2, 9 innings

Arkansas 9, Tulsa 3

NW Arkansas 6, Springfield 3

Wichita 2, San Antonio 0

Amarillo 10, Midland 0

Saturday’s Games

Springfield 10, NW Arkansas 8

San Antonio 5, Wichita 3

Corpus Christi 1, Frisco 0

Arkansas 4, Tulsa 3

Amarillo 6, Midland 4

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

NW Arkasas at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.