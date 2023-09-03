Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|31
|25
|.554
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|28
|28
|.500
|3
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|27
|28
|.491
|3½
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|23
|32
|.418
|7½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|34
|.393
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|33
|23
|.589
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|30
|26
|.536
|3
|Frisco (Texas)
|29
|27
|.518
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|28
|28
|.500
|5
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|28
|28
|.500
|5
___
|Friday’s Games
Corpus Christi 3, Frisco 2, 9 innings
Arkansas 9, Tulsa 3
NW Arkansas 6, Springfield 3
Wichita 2, San Antonio 0
Amarillo 10, Midland 0
|Saturday’s Games
Springfield 10, NW Arkansas 8
San Antonio 5, Wichita 3
Corpus Christi 1, Frisco 0
Arkansas 4, Tulsa 3
Amarillo 6, Midland 4
|Sunday’s Games
San Antonio at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
NW Arkasas at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.