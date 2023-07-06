Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Frisco (Texas)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Other news
Serbia’s president has accused Kosovo of carrying out “silent” ethnic cleansing of Serbs and said his country will seek an urgent session of the United Nations Security Council to demand their protection.
Greece’s newly appointed defense minister has welcomed a de-escalation of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.
The trial of 10 men accused over the 2016 suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station is taking a major step toward its conclusion.
There are, as a rule, only so many places you can go as an action movie after leaving Tom Cruise clinging to the side of an Airbus A400M and flinging him out a cargo plane at 25,000 feet.
Corpus Christi 4, San Antonio 3
Tulsa 4, Wichita 1
Springfield 5, Amarillo 4
Midland 13, Frisco 4
NW Arkansas 11, Arkansas 7
|Thursday’s Games
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.